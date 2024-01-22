How to watch Chiefs vs. Ravens in AFC Championship Game

For the first time in six years, the AFC champion will not be crowned at Arrowhead Stadium. Instead, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will head to Baltimore as they look to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVIII.

To keep their chances of repeating as Super Bowl champions alive, they will need to pull off a road upset against Lamar Jackson and the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens. The AFC title game matchup represents the first time Mahomes and Jackson will square off in the postseason.

The Chiefs’ path back to another AFC Championship Game was not as smooth as it was in previous years. Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Co. went 11-6 in the regular season, good for the AFC’s No. 3 seed. They took care of business against the Miami Dolphins in a frigid wild card victory before hitting the road and beating the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

The Ravens, meanwhile, steamrolled their way into their first home AFC Championship Game in franchise history. The team earned the conference’s top seed with an NFL-best 13-4 record, giving them a first-round bye. Baltimore was knotted with the Houston Texans at halftime of their divisional round contest before turning on the jets and winning 34-10.

Which team will earn a trip to Las Vegas? Here is how you can watch the AFC Championship showdown between the Chiefs and Ravens.

When is the Chiefs vs. Ravens AFC Championship Game?

The Chiefs and Ravens will square off on Sunday, Jan. 28, from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

What time is the Chiefs vs. Ravens AFC Championship Game?

The contest will kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Ravens AFC Championship Game on TV

The AFC Championship Game will air on CBS. Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline), Evan Washburn (sideline), Jay Feely (sideline) and Gene Steratore (rules analyst) will be on the call.

How to stream Chiefs vs. Ravens AFC Championship Game live online

Fans can stream the AFC Championship Game on Paramount+.

When is Super Bowl LVIII?

The winner of Chiefs-Ravens will play in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11, against the winner of the NFC Championship Game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.

Super Bowl LVIII will also air on CBS.