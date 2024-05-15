It's time to block off Monday nights on your calendars.

The schedule release for the 2024 NFL season is now live, meaning all games -- from dates to times to networks -- are officially known.

With it came the unveiling of the Monday Night Football schedule. It includes the San Francisco 49ers hosting the New York Jets in Week 1, with the 49ers also hosting the Detroit Lions in Week 17 in a rematch of the recent NFC Championship Game.

Other intriguing matchups include the Houston Texans at the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins at the Los Angeles Rams.

Here's a full look at the Monday Night Football games in 2024, which will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC.

2024 Monday Night Football schedule

Week 1: Sept. 9

New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers

Week 2: Sept. 16

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 3: Sept. 23 - Doubleheader

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills

Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 4: Sept. 30 - Doubleheader

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

Week 5: Oct. 7

New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 6: Oct. 14

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Week 7: Oct. 21 - Doubleheader

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

Week 8: Oct. 28

New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 9: Nov. 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 10: Nov. 11

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams

Week 11: Nov. 18

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Week 12: Nov. 25

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 13: Dec. 2

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

Week 14: Dec. 9

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys

Week 15: Dec. 16 - Doubleheader

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16: Dec. 23

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers

Week 17: Dec. 30

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

How to watch Monday Night Football games

Monday Night Football games are broadcast on ESPN and ABC.