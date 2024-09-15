NFL

Colts, 49ers attempt first onside kicks under new rules

The NFL implemented new changes to the play that were on display Sunday

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The NFL over the season implemented new kickoff methods and rules to freshen up special teams play.

Among them included a new dynamic kickoff to begin halves or restart play after a score. There was also a change to how onside kicks are utilized.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Under the new rule, onside kicks are only allowed in the fourth quarter of games and if the team doing it is losing. The losing team additionally must declare it is attempting the onside kick, thus eliminating the surprise factor prior to the rule change.

The Indianapolis Colts were the first team to attempt it in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, but the latter recovered it quite easily as Malik Willis led the way to a 16-10 victory.

Shortly after, the San Francisco 49ers tried it against the Minnesota Vikings in their comeback attempt, but it was once again recovered by the winning side.

The NFL has introduced a new kickoff rule for the 2024-25 season called the 'Dynamic Kickoff.' Here's what you need to know.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NFL
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us