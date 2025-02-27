49ers select Texas DT Alfred Collins at No. 43 overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft
The San Francisco 49ers used the 2025 second-round draft pick on XX.
49ers' draft pick Williams reveals NFL QB he ‘can't wait' to sack
San Francisco 49ers’ first-round draft pick Mykel Williams named Aaron Rodgers as the NFL quarterback he “can’t wait” to sack.
How NFL draft experts graded 49ers' No. 11 selection of Williams
Here’s how NFL draft experts graded the San Francisco 49ers’ selection of Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams with the No. 11 overall pick.
Maiocco's second-round mock draft has 49ers targeting defensive tackle
Matt Maiocco predicts the San Francisco 49ers bolster the interior of their defensive line with the No. 43 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Saleh, 49ers believe Williams is ‘best edge setter' in 2025 draft
San Francisco first-round draft pick Mykel Williams has impressed 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.