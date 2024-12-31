Where fans overwhelmingly believe 49ers must improve this offseason

There are a lot of decisions to make as the 49ers prepare for an earlier-than-usual offseason, from impending free agents to a top-15 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

But the Faithful stand united in one of those decisions, with an overwhelming majority believing San Francisco needs to address one key area through any and all means possible.

Before the 49ers' 40-34 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday at Levi's Stadium, NBC Sports Bay Area asked fans what they believe the team's top position of need is this offseason, and a whopping 71 percent voted in favor of improving the offensive line.

While 24 percent of those polled split their vote between wide receiver and defensive lineman, and the remaining 6 percent view linebacker as a top position of need, fans clearly want to see some better protection for 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy next season.

The vote makes sense -- the team's best offensive lineman, 36-year-old left tackle Trent Williams, is under contract through the 2026 NFL season but only started 10 games in 2024 due to injury. Beyond the 11-time Pro Bowl selection and his rookie teammate, 2024 draft pick Dominick Puni, there isn't a lot of depth or future promise along San Francisco's O-line that has faced its fair share of struggles.

The unit was ravaged by injuries to end the season, and the 49ers on Monday had to roll out a makeshift line comprised of recently signed veteran journeyman Charlie Heck at left tackle and third-year pro Nick Zakelj, who made his first NFL start at left guard. Another recent signee, Austen Pleasants, rotated in at left tackle.

Despite the circumstances, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was proud of how the group performed against one of the NFC's top teams.

"I was real proud of them," Shanahan told reporters Tuesday via conference call. "... I don't think I've ever had to start a guy who was on a different team's practice squad the week before. So for those guys to come in, come in during Christmas week and to really just figure out the language so they could do their assignments right, and then get out there on 'Monday Night Football' and try to perform, too. I earned a lot of respect for those guys."

The 49ers have a variety of ways they can address the O-line, and the team currently is slated to pick No. 11 overall in the 2025 draft. It's clear the backups this week impressed Shanahan, too, if San Francisco wants to add more depth at a bargain price.

But an improved protection up front is crucial not only for Purdy, but for the run game and 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, who certainly will be looking for a huge bounce-back campaign in 2025.

The Faithful have spoken, and now it's time to see what the front office will do.

