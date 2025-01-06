2025 NFL Draft

Where 49ers will pick in 2025 NFL Draft after season-ending loss

By Jordan Elliott

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the 49ers' disappointing 2024 season now officially over, San Francisco can shift its focus toward the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 49ers now are locked into the No. 11 overall pick in the 2025 draft after suffering a 47-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

San Francisco last held the No. 11 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, selecting offensive tackle Anthony Davis out of Rutgers. Davis would go on to start 79 games for the 49ers, including eight playoff appearances, across six seasons.

During coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch's tenures with the 49ers, San Francisco has made a top-20 selection five times. Here is who the 49ers have taken with those picks.

  • Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (No. 3 overall, 2017)
  • Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (No. 9 overall, 2018)
  • Defensive end Nick Bosa (No. 2 overall, 2019)
  • Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (No. 14 overall, 2020)
  • Quarterback Trey Lance (No. 3 overall, 2021)

Here is where the 2025 NFL Draft order stands after Sunday afternoon's games:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel 17 hours ago

Lynch firmly states Deebo will return to 49ers in 2025

Javon Hargrave 17 hours ago

Lynch confirms 49ers' plan to release Hargrave in offseason

1. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

2. Cleveland Browns (3-14)

3. New York Giants (3-14)

4. New England Patriots (4-13)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13)

6. Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)

7. New York Jets (5-12)

8. Carolina Panthers (5-12)

9. New Orleans Saints (5-12)

10. Chicago Bears (5-12)

11. San Francisco 49ers (6-11)

12. Dallas Cowboys (7-10)

13. Miami Dolphins (8-9)

14. Indianapolis Colts (8-9)

15. Atlanta Falcons (8-9)

16. Arizona Cardinals (8-9)

17. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

18. Seattle Seahawks (10-7)

**

19. Houston Texans (10-7)

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)

21. Denver Broncos (10-7)

22. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

23. Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

24. Green Bay Packers (11-6)

25. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

26. Washington Commanders (12-5)

27. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)

28. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

29. Buffalo Bills (13-4)

30. Minnesota Vikings (14-2)

30. Detroit Lions (14-2)

32. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2)

This article tagged under:

2025 NFL DraftKyle ShanahanJohn Lynch
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us