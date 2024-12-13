Where 49ers would pick in 2025 NFL Draft after brutal loss to Rams

With the 49ers' 2024 playoff hopes all but faded, the focus now turns toward San Francisco's 2025 NFL Draft positioning.

San Francisco's 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night at Levi's Stadium moved the 49ers to the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

The defeat moved San Francisco up six spots from the No. 19 overall slot it held after a convincing win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Despite the win, Los Angeles remained in the same spot (No. 18 overall) as when they entered Thursday's matchup against the 49ers.

San Francisco hasn't selected No. 13 overall since taking running back Earl Cooper out of Rice University in the 1980 NFL Draft.

During coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch's tenures with the 49ers, San Francisco has made a top-20 selection five times. Here is who the 49ers have taken with those picks.

Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (No. 3 overall, 2017)

Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (No. 9 overall, 2018)

Defensive end Nick Bosa (No. 2 overall, 2019)

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (No. 14 overall, 2020)

Quarterback Trey Lance (No. 3 overall, 2021)

Here is the updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Thursday night's loss to the Rams:

1. Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)

2. New York Giants (2-11)

3. New England Patriots (3-10)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-10)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-10)

6. Tennessee Titans (3-10)

7. New York Jets (3-10)

8. Cleveland Browns (3-10)

9. Chicago Bears (4-9)

10. New Orleans Saints (5-8)

11. Cincinnati Bengals (5-8)

12. Dallas Cowboys (5-8)

13. Miami Dolphins (6-7)

14. Indianapolis Colts (6-7)

15. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

16. Arizona Cardinals (6-7)

17. San Francisco 49ers (6-8)

18. Los Angeles Rams (8-6)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6)

20. Washington Commanders (7-6)

21. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)

22. Denver Broncos (8-5)

23. Seattle Seahawks (8-5)

24. Baltimore Ravens (8-5)

25. Houston Texans (8-5)

26. Green Bay Packers (9-4)

27. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3)

28. Minnesota Vikings (11-2)

29. Buffalo Bills (10-3)

30. Philadelphia Eagles (11-2)

31. Kansas City Chiefs (12-1)

32. Detroit Lions (12-1)