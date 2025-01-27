Five non-Purdy in-house free agents 49ers should try to re-sign

The 49ers’ top priority during the offseason is to lock up quarterback Brock Purdy for the foreseeable future, but there also are several internal free agents they should target for new contracts.

San Francisco has quite a few players set to become free agents once the 2025 league year officially begins in March, but there are five that would have the biggest impact on the 49ers' future.

Aside from Purdy, here are the five 49ers free agents who should be at the top of the list:

5. Tight end Eric Saubert

Saubert was on the field for 377 offensive snaps and 302 on special teams while appearing in 17 games — three as a starter -- this season.

George Kittle will remain the starter in 2025 but Saubert, who registered 11 catches on 14 targets for 97 yards, one touchdown and five first downs, is a perfect backup for the All-Pro.

4. Defensive lineman Javon Hargrave

The 49ers definitely could have used a healthy Hargrave on the interior of the line to improve its struggling run defense. But San Francisco plans to release the stout defense tackle after he suffered a season-ending triceps tear in Week 3.

Hargrave received his second career Pro Bowl nod in his first season with the 49ers after appearing in 16 games and registering 44 tackles — 25 solo, eight for a loss, seven quarterback sacks, 14 hits and two pass breakups.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

3. Defensive lineman Kevin Givens

Givens signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has been a solid contributor on the defensive line. Over his six seasons in the Bay Area, the Penn State product has appeared in 65 games, 14 as a starter, recording eight quarterback sacks, 18 hits, 90 tackles — 51 solo and 18 for a loss.

All-Pro Nick Bosa spoke highly about his long-time teammate who had a career-best 3.5 sacks in 2024 after appearing in only eight games.

2. Safety Talanoa Hufanga

Hufanga has been an integral part of the 49ers' secondary since he was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for the safety, who received both All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in his second season, Hufanga has had bad luck with injuries, only appearing in 17 total games over his last two seasons.

When on the field, however, Hufanga’s hard-hitting style and leadership are felt throughout the defense. Over his 49 career games, the USC product has amassed 219 tackles -- 149 solo and nine for loss along with 14 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, seven interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

With Hufanga’s injury history over the past two seasons, it is possible that the 49ers could work out a more economical, short-term contract that could keep him in the Bay Area for another season or two.

The 49ers, however, have planned for the future, drafting Ji’Ayir Brown in 2023 and Malik Mutspha in 2024.

1. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw

There is no doubt that the entire Levi’s Stadium crowd felt Greenlaw's presence when he returned for 34 snaps in 2024, most of which occurred in the first half of San Francisco's Week 15 game with the Los Angeles Rams.

Over 30 defensive plays, Greenlaw racked up eight tackles, including three solo, and raised the intensity level of the game. Unfortunately for the linebacker, he felt knee tightness, which pre-emptively cut short his debut.

The next week, when the 49ers traveled to Miami to face the Dolphins, Greenlaw was only on the field for four plays before a calf injury ended his 2024 campaign.

With his recent injury history, Greenlaw likely won't receive a multi-year contract with any team, making it a possibility that the 49ers could work out a lower-salary contract with the linebacker.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast