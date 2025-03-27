Four corners 49ers could target in first two rounds of 2025 draft

Only two of the 49ers’ top six cornerbacks from a year ago remain on the roster.

Fortunately for San Francisco, those two are Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green, the projected starters for the 2025 NFL season.

Green, a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, appears ready to replace Charvarius Ward, who signed a three-year, $54 million contract in free agency with the Indianapolis Colts.

Isaac Yiadom, who started five games and played nearly 500 snaps, now is with New Orleans. Rock Ya-Sin signed with Detroit, while Nick McCloud went to Chicago.

The 49ers have some spots to fill in the defensive backfield. They signed cornerback Tre Brown, formerly of the Seattle Seahawks, to a one-year, $1.67 million contract.

But they enter the draft with some more openings to fill.

The 49ers could check off cornerback with either of their first two scheduled draft picks, and here are four of their options:

Jahdae Barron, Texas

NFL teams play two-thirds of their defensive snaps in their nickel defense, including the most-important plays of the game. Jahdae Barron would fit in immediately as a big nickel back in the 49ers’ defense.

Barron has good size (5-foot-11, 194 pounds) and he alleviated some concerns about his speed with a time of 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine.

The 49ers need a lot more playmaking from their defensive backfield. He was tied for fourth in major college football last season with five interceptions, while winning the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back.

He played all over the field during his time at Texas, and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh could utilize his versatility in coverage, run support and rushing the passer.

Will Johnson, Michigan

A popular pick to be mocked to the 49ers at No. 11, Will Johnson enters this draft with some questions that have yet to be answered.

Johnson was a first-team All-American for the national champions in 2023. But he played in just six games last season due to a turf toe injury that prevented him from being able to run for a while.

He did not participate in Michigan’s recent pro day because of a hamstring injury. He said he plans to hold a private workout for teams on April 14.

Johnson is a playmaker. He intercepted nine passes in 32 college games, and returned three for touchdowns. Both of his interceptions last season went back for pick-sixes.

Azareye’h Thomas, Florida State

Azareye’h Thomas could sneak into the first round of the NFL draft, but there is just as much of a chance he still will be available when the 49ers select at No. 43 overall.

Thomas moved into the starting lineup last season at Florida State to fill the opening created when Green became a member of the 49ers.

He had a strong showing at the Senior Bowl, as he played sticky coverage against some of the top receivers on the field.

Thomas does not generate many takeaways at this point. But he is a fluid athlete who has good height (6-1 1/2) to play press-man coverage and disrupt the timing of a pass play.

Trey Amos, Mississippi

If there is a run on cornerbacks at the end of the first round or the top of the second, Trey Amos could hear his name called in that range.

He made the jump from Lafayette of the Sun Belt Conference to the Mississippi of the SEC without missing a step. Amos was selected as a first-team All-SEC performer last season. He had three interceptions and broke up 13 passes.

At 6-foot-1, he demonstrates good short-area quickness and plays consistently in man coverage, which is a must in the 49ers’ defensive scheme.

