49ers Live Blog
Live Updates

2025 NFL Draft live updates: 49ers' Day 2 picks, highlights, news, analysis

The 49ers own the No. 43 overall pick in the second round

By Angelina Martin, Ali Thanawalla, Jordan Elliott, Matt Maiocco, 49ers Insider and Jennifer Lee Chan

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • The San Francisco 49ers used their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams at No. 11 overall on Thursday.
  • Day 2 of the 2025 draft begins at 4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 25, outside historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
  • The 49ers have 10 draft selections remaining, including one second-round pick at No. 43.
  • After a 6-11 record to end the 2024 NFL season, the 49ers are looking to strike gold in the draft with a youth infusion that can help them return to the Super Bowl.
  • NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers insider Matt Maiocco predicted who San Francisco will select with its second-round pick in his latest NFL mock draft.

Follow live updates on the latest draft selections, highlights, news and analysis from the draft in Green Bay:

This article tagged under:

49ers Live Blog2025 NFL Draft49ers Highlights
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us