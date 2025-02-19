How 49ers could be impacted by NFL's 2025 salary cap spike

The NFL salary cap could rise by as much as $26 million per team for the 2025 season.
That’s good news for the 49ers, who will face difficult roster decisions this offseason.
But it’s also good news for the rest of the NFL — giving the other 31 teams more money to spend.
The NFL sent a memo to every NFL team on Wednesday that projects the cap for the upcoming season to land from $277.5 million to $281.5 million per team, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported.
The NFL today informed teams that the 2025 per-team salary cap will fall in the range of $277.5 million to $281.5 million, way up from last year's $255.4 million. Cap will have increased by more than $53 million over the last two years.— Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 19, 2025
Over The Cap is projecting that the final 2025 salary cap will land at $279.5 million.
No time to do a post but everything is now updated on OTC to reflect a $279.5M salary cap. Saints, Browns, Bills, Seahawks and Falcons are the teams who remain over the cap. https://t.co/Hkdk6oX15g— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 19, 2025
That’s a slightly higher-than-expected number from the NFL’s figure of $255.4 million for the 2024 season.
Previously, the 49ers were projected to have approximately $43 million in cap based on a projection of $272.5 from OverTheCap.com.
The 49ers figure to be pressed against the salary cap this offseason with quarterback Brock Purdy due for a contract extension expected to take him from playing on a minimum contract to becoming one of the NFL's highest-paid players.
Also, the 49ers might have to absorb a big hit in dead money on wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who has requested a trade. If San Francisco grants Samuel’s wish, he would take up approximately $31 million in dead money. Dead money is a term for money that has already been paid to a player but has yet to count against the salary cap.
The 49ers’ highest-priced players for the upcoming season based on salary-cap figures are linebacker Fred Warner ($29.2 million), tight end George Kittle ($22 million), left tackle Trent Williams ($21.7 million), edge rusher Nick Bosa ($20.5 million) and Samuel ($15.9 million).
Christian McCaffrey is the NFL's highest-paid running back. He is scheduled for cap figures of $9.4 million this year, $11.9 million in 2026 and $27.5 million in 2027.
The 49ers can create significant cap space by restructuring the contracts of any of those players.
Although wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk signed a lucrative contract extension with the 49ers last summer, the big money on the salary cap is not scheduled to kick in until his cap figure jumps from $16.2 million in 2026 to $42.3 million in 2027.