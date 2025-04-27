The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, with the 49ers selecting 11 players.

San Francisco focused on the defensive side of the ball early in the draft, but turned its attention to offensive players during the last few rounds.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

With the draft over, general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan can begin signing undrafted free agents.

Here are the undrafted players who reportedly have agreed to contracts with the 49ers:

Cincinnati running back Corey Kiner

I have been told Cincinnati Running Back Corey Kiner will be heading to San Francisco and joining the 49ers as an UDFA according to sources.@FrontOfficeNews — Neil Meyer (@MeyerNeil6) April 26, 2025

Washington defensive lineman Sebastian Valdez

Washington iDL Sebastian Valdez to the 49ers, per league source. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 27, 2025

Colorado State guard Drew Moss

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Colorado State OG Drew Moss is signing with the #49ers as an undrafted free agent, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 26, 2025

BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson

#49ers signing Jakob Robinson, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 27, 2025

This story will be updated...

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast