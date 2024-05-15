NFL

NFL schedule release: Here's when the 49ers will be playing in 2024-25

Mark your calendars, Faithful.

The NFL on Wednesday released the regular season schedule for the 2024-25 campaign.

Below is a look at when the San Francisco 49ers will take the field, who they'll be playing against and where, and how to watch the action.

The 49ers will be heavily featured in primetime, with two games set to appear on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

The first Sunday Night Football showdown for the 49ers will be on Oct. 27 against the Dallas Cowboys. The other SNF on NBC game featuring the 49ers will be on Dec. 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

WEEKDATETIMETVOPPONENT
1Monday, Sept. 95:15 p.m.ESPN/ABCvs. New York Jets
2Sunday, Sept. 1510 a.m.CBSat Minnesota Vikings
3Sunday, Sept. 221:25 p.m.FOXat Los Angeles Rams
4Sunday, Sept. 291:05 p.m.FOXvs. New England Patriots
5Sunday, Oct. 61:05 p.m.FOXvs. Arizona Cardinals
6Thursday, Oct. 105:15 p.m.Prime Videoat Seattle Seahawks
7Sunday, Oct. 201:25 p.m.FOXvs. Kansas City Chiefs
8Sunday, Oct. 275:20 p.m.NBCvs. Dallas Cowboys
9Bye Week
10Sunday, Nov. 1010 a.m.FOXat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11Sunday, Nov. 171:05 p.m.FOXvs. Seattle Seahawks
12Sunday, Nov. 241:25 p.m.FOXat Green Bay Packers
13Sunday, Dec. 15:20 p.m.NBCat Buffalo Bills
14Sunday, Dec. 81:25 p.m.FOXvs. Chicago Bears
15Thursday, Dec. 125:15 p.m.Prime Videovs. Los Angeles Rams
16Sunday, Dec. 221:25 p.m.CBSat Miami Dolphins
17Monday, Dec. 305:15 p.m.ESPN/ABCvs. Detroit Lions
18TBDTBDTBDat Arizona Cardinals

