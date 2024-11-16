Yetur Gross-Matos

49ers activate Gross-Matos from IR, elevate punter for Seahawks game

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 49ers made several roster moves ahead of their pivotal Week 11 NFC West showdown against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos was activated off the injured reserve list and is expected to play Sunday after missing the last five games with a knee injury that required surgery. It was the same knee he injured during the preseason.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Punter Mitch Wishnowsky is headed to injured reserve with a back injury. It’s an injury that coach Kyle Shanahan said flared up earlier in the week and “bothered him a ton” dating back to training camp.

San Francisco also promoted punter Pat O'Donnell from the practice squad to fill in for Wishnowsky (back).

Veteran safety Tashaun Gipson and cornerback Nick McCloud also were activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations).

Meanwhile, cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. also was placed on the injured reserve list, and offensive lineman Jon Feliciano's game status for Sunday have been downgraded from questionable to out.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey Nov 15

Five 49ers to watch in Week 11 NFC West showdown vs. Seahawks

49ers Injury Report Nov 15

49ers-Seahawks injury report: Kittle questionable; Metcalf good to go

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Yetur Gross-Matos
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us