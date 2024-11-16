49ers activate Gross-Matos from IR, elevate punter for Seahawks game

The 49ers made several roster moves ahead of their pivotal Week 11 NFC West showdown against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos was activated off the injured reserve list and is expected to play Sunday after missing the last five games with a knee injury that required surgery. It was the same knee he injured during the preseason.

Punter Mitch Wishnowsky is headed to injured reserve with a back injury. It’s an injury that coach Kyle Shanahan said flared up earlier in the week and “bothered him a ton” dating back to training camp.

San Francisco also promoted punter Pat O'Donnell from the practice squad to fill in for Wishnowsky (back).

Veteran safety Tashaun Gipson and cornerback Nick McCloud also were activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations).

Meanwhile, cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. also was placed on the injured reserve list, and offensive lineman Jon Feliciano's game status for Sunday have been downgraded from questionable to out.

