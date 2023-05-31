49ers' Brandon Aiyuk Believes He's Underrated, Ready to ‘Take Off'

Aiyuk believes he's underrated, ready to 'take off' for 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Brandon Aiyuk had over 1,000 yards receiving in his third NFL season with the 49ers but the wideout believes it wasn’t enough.

After an impressive practice Wednesday where the Arizona State product was the top target for all three quarterbacks on the field, Aiyuk shared his plan for the coming season.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“I’m about to take off,” Aiyuk’s said. “That’s it. Nothing is guaranteed but just getting a better understanding for my life as a person, and as a football player, and putting those two together, and then looking to get better. I feel like having another offseason being on top, being able to get out here another spring, working on my craft, I see it.”

"I'm about to take off."



Brandon Aiyuk believes he's underrated and uses that as motivation pic.twitter.com/O8czsGeXPj — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) May 31, 2023

Much was made about Aiyuk’s path to success in the NFL. During his rookie season in 2020 with no offseason program due to COVID protocols, the wideout recorded the highest receiving yards on the 49ers, catching 60 of his 96 targets for 748 yards and five touchdowns.

But it wasn’t until the middle of the 2021 season that Aiyuk really started to spread his wings after being the focus of coach Kyle Shanahan’s scrutiny. Then in his third season, Aiuk again worked his way up to the top of the receiving stats, registering 78 catches for 1,015 regular-season yards and eight touchdown receptions.

Still, Aiyuk feels under appreciated as an underdog and has said as much. He identifies as the fourth option on a run-heavy offense, even if that’s not entirely true.

“For sure,” Aiyuk said when asked if he feels underrated. “That’s been my whole life, that’s just how it’s been. But I feel like it’s supposed to be that way. That’s what keeps me going. That’s what keeps me motivated and keeps me angry.”

No doubt Shanahan approves of whatever motivation technique works for Aiyuk. The head coach just wants productivity and that will take work that the receiver is willing to put in.

Aiyuk did catch a number of deep passes Wednesday, and one in particular from quarterback Trey Lance 45 yards down the left sideline was impressive and effortless. He admitted later that it was just one of those plays that worked out. Aiyuk ran the wrong route but explained how catchable Lance’s throws are. Once they are all on the same page, the 49ers offense should be difficult to stop.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast