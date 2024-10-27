49ers fans rally in San Jose ahead of matchup against Dallas Cowboys

A familiar rivalry will be on display at Levi's Stadium Sunday night.

The 49ers are taking on the Dallas Cowboys, and fans are already getting pumped before the big matchup.

Dozens of fans gathered at the Guildhouse Bar in Downtown San Jose this afternoon for a free rally hosted by Ticketmaster.

Fans gathered to meet 49ers alumni and participate in giveaways, raffles, and spread the faithful.

After the game, NBC Bay Area will broadcast "Sports Sunday," which will be live from Levi's Stadium.

You can watch the 49ers and the Cowboys matchup on NBC Bay Area; coverage starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Raj Mathai and Janelle Wang will be live from Levi's Stadium, and kickoff is at 5:20.