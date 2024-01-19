49ers fans gear up for playoff game against Packers

Niners fans are gearing up for the big playoff game Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.

The anticipation started Friday night as fans in red and gold filled Downtown San Jose.

The Aguilar family is feeling the excitement but also the nerves.

"We're excited but nervous but excited. Playoffs bring a whole different feeling, especially for the Faithful," Natalie Aguilar said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Natalie's dad Ruben recognized the 49ers have had a great season, and he has faith they'll add onto it tomorrow.

"We have unfinished business from last year, and tomorrow night I think it's going to be an explosion of the empire at Levi's Stadium," Ruben Aguilar said.

The 49ers have made several recent playoff runs – unable to win a Super Bowl in recent years. But fans think this is their year.

"I've been waiting for them to win a Super Bowl," said Inez Cervantes, who came from the Los Angeles area with her friends for the game. It'll be her first playoff 49ers game.

"Different experience. It's a playoff game. It's kind of a big deal," Cervantes said.

Before the game though, they had to make sure they had their gear ready to go. They stopped by the 49ers team store Friday afternoon. They also had to add ponchos to their list.

"We're very prepared. We brought ponchos. We got the jackets. We got everything. Rain or shine. It doesn't matter. We're going to make the best of it," said Patricia Alaniz, 49ers fan.

Fans from all over the state and country are coming for the game, including Jose and Mary Femat. They're husband and wife, but for this weekend, they're also rivals. Jose is a 49ers fan while Mary is a Packers fan.

"If her team doesn't win, it'll be a long flight back to the San Diego area," Jose Femat said.

The 49ers have a pretty good track record against the Packers in the playoffs recently. They last faced them in the playoffs in 2022 – they won 13-10.

That's not stopping Mary Femat from having faith in her team.

"I have a great feeling. We're gonna win. Go Pack Go!" she said.

Jose thinks otherwise.

"Yeah, 100%," he said when asked if he thought the 49ers would win Saturday.

What they along with many fans are excited for – the indescribable atmosphere expected at the game.

"Excited for the energy in the crowd tomorrow. Levi's during playoffs is something else," Angela Aguilar said.

It’s a big weekend for the San Francisco 49ers, but it pales in comparison to the battle of assistant coach Johnny Holland, who has blood cancer. He's part of a groundbreaking clinical trial at UCSF to keep his cancer at bay. Raj Mathai speaks with Dr. Thomas Martin and Samantha Shenoy on this.