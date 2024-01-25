49ers, Levi Strauss set to extend stadium naming rights deal for 10 more years

Looks like the 49ers and Levi's will remain synonymous through 2043.

The San Francisco 49ers and Levi Strauss & Co. on Thursday unveiled a proposed 10-year extension to the naming rights for Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The clothing company's partnership extension with the Santa Clara Stadium Authority and the 49ers, worth a combined $170 million, is subject to approval by the Stadium Authority Board.

That approval is expected to take place Tuesday.

"We’re thrilled to be extending our stadium and team partnerships with the Levi’s brand. This season we’re proud to celebrate the success of our first 10 years as partners, and we look forward to our next 20 years together," 49ers team president Al Guido said in a statement.

The extension is among the largest in the NFL and tacks on 10 years to the existing deal that was set to expire in 2033.

In 2026, Levi’s Stadium is hosting the FIFA World Cup and Super Bowl 60, its second NFL title game since its opening in 2013.