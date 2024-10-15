49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall returns to practice

49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall took a big step on Monday in returning to the team on the field.

All eyes were on Pearsall as he began practicing with the team. He is recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The incident happened Aug. 31 during a robbery attempt in San Francisco.

The 49ers have opened up an evaluation window to decide whether Pearsall will be taken off the injured reserve’ status and activated for games, including the team’s upcoming Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Robert Handa has more in the video above.