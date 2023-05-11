NFL Schedule 2023: 49ers' Opponents, Dates, Bye Week, Key Matchups

Everything you need to know about 49ers' 2023 schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will be working holidays during the 2023 NFL season.

For the first time in franchise history, the 49ers have games scheduled for Thanksgiving Day and Christmas. In addition, San Francisco will travel cross country for a New Years Eve game against the Washington Commanders.

The NFL announced its 2023 regular-season schedule Thursday, and the 49ers are slated for five prime-time games, including two "Thursday Night Football" appearances.

The 49ers are scheduled to play on Thanksgiving (Nov. 23) at the Seattle Seahawks. The game is slated for a 5:20 p.m. PT kickoff on NBC.

Four weeks later, the 49ers will play Week 16 the Baltimore Ravens at Levi’s Stadium as the nightcap (5:15 p.m. PT) of the NFL’s first Christmas Day triple-header.

The following week, the 49ers will travel to face the Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 31, at 10 a.m. PT.

The 49ers’ first prime-time game of the season is scheduled for their home-opener in Week 3 against the New York Giants on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 5:15 p.m. PT. In Week 5, San Francisco will host its archrivals, the Dallas Cowboys, on "Sunday Night Football" on NBC.

Coach Kyle Shanahan’s team opens the season with road games at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 10, and at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The 49ers’ other scheduled Monday game comes in Week 7 at the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 23.

San Francisco faces a crucial three-game stretch in which it faces the Seahawks twice with a trip to meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the middle.

After the Thanksgiving night game against Seattle, the 49ers have a long week to prepare for the NFC Championship Game rematch against the Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Then, the 49ers come back to Levi’s Stadium to face the Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Here is a look at the 49ers’ 2023 preseason and regular-season schedules:

Preseason

Week 1: at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 2: vs. Denver Broncos

Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Regular season

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m. PT (FOX) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17, 1:05 p.m. PT (FOX) at Los Angeles Rams

Week 3: Thursday, Sept. 21, 5:15 p.m. PT (Prime) vs. New York Giants

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1, 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX) vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8, 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC) vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. PT (FOX) at Cleveland Browns

Week 7: Monday, Oct. 23, 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN) at Minnesota Vikings

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29, 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 9: Bye week

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m. PT (FOX) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19, 1:05 p.m. PT (FOX) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 23, 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC) at Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3, 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX) at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10, 1:05 p.m. PT (FOX) vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17, 1:05 p.m. PT (CBS) at Arizona Cardinals

Week 16: Monday, Dec. 25, 5:15 p.m. PT (ABC) vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m. PT (FOX) at Washington Commanders

Week 18: Saturday, Jan. 6, or Sunday, Jan. 7 vs. Los Angeles Rams