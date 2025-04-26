Breaking News

49ers select Kansas State safety Sigle at No. 160 in 2025 NFL Draft

By Matt Maiocco, 49ers Insider

The 49ers entered the draft with three legitimate starting candidates at the safety positions: Malik Mustapha, Ji’Ayir Brown and Jason Pinnock.

In the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the 49ers added some depth at safety with the selection of Marques Sigle of Kansas State with the No. 160 overall pick.

Sigle (5-foot-11, 199 pounds) ran a blistering time of 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He had 60 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions in his final season at Kansas State. He played his first three college seasons at North Dakota State before transferring to Kansas State.

Sigle should be able to make an immediate contribution on special teams while he learns the 49ers’ defense and places himself in a position to compete for playing time on defense.

It will likely be difficult for him to make a move for a starting role as a rookie.

Mustapha, a fourth-round pick last year, started 12 of the 16 games in which he appeared. Brown was a third-round pick in 2023. He started 13 games last season. The 49ers signed Pinnock as a free agent. Pinnock started 32 games over the past two seasons with the Giants. He signed a one-year, $2.2 million contract with the 49ers as an unrestricted free agent.

