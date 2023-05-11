NFL Schedule 2023: 49ers to Host Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

49ers, Cowboys to play Sunday night game at Levi's Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will meet again next season. This time, it will be under the lights of "Sunday Night Football."

The NFL announced early Thursday that the 49ers will play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 8, at Levi's Stadium. The game, which will be televised on NBC, is scheduled to kick off at 5:20 p.m.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Week 5 matchup will be the first 49ers-Cowboys "Sunday Night Football" game since 1990.

Both teams are considered among the favorites in the NFC this season after back-to-back playoff trips. The teams have met in the postseason in back-to-back seasons, with the 49ers winning both of the head-to-head matchups.

The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 19-12 last season in the divisional round.

Brock Purdy completed 19 of 29 passes for 214 yards as the 49ers won their 12th consecutive game to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Kicker Robbie Gould made four field goals, and Christian McCaffrey scored the 49ers' only touchdown on a 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

The teams opened against each other in the playoffs of the 2021 season, and the 49ers held on for a 23-17 win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Now, two of the 49ers' 17 regular-season games have been announced. The NFL revealed Wednesday that the 49ers will travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 1:25 p.m. PT.

The remainder of the 49ers' schedule will be unveiled Thursday at 5 p.m.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast