7 San Francisco 49ers make Matthew Berry's top 200 fantasy football rankings

Is San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey worthy of being the first pick in 2023 fantasy football drafts?

Injuries during his final full seasons in Carolina, during which he played 10 games combined in 2020 and 2021, turned the former consensus No. 1 into something of a risky top-of-the-draft selection. But McCaffrey returned to form while playing in every game last season and will be the first running back off the board in most drafts.

But that doesn't mean he'll be the first pick. NBC Sports fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry has McCaffrey at No. 2 on his Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings for a one QB re-draft PPR league. He trails Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards and eight receiving touchdowns last season. The 24-year-old Jefferson has posted 1,000-plus yard seasons in each of his first three years and is yet to miss a game.

McCaffrey gives fantasy owners a dual threat at the running back position. The 27-year-old finished last season with 244 carries for 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns plus 85 receptions for 741 yards and five touchdowns.

McCaffrey was one of seven 49ers to make Berry's top 200.

Deebo Samuel -- who after a 632-yard, two-TD season is expected to return to the form he showed in 2021 when he had 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns -- was ranked 38th overall and the 18th wide receiver.

George Kittle, at No. 55 overall, was fourth among tight ends in positional rankings. The four-time Pro Bowler trailed Kansas City's Travis Kelce, Baltimore's Mark Andrews and Minnesota's T.J. Hockenson.

Brandon Aiyuk came in at No. 67 after posting his first career 1,000-plus yard season. Set to enter his fourth season, Aiyuk is predicting that he is going to take an even bigger leap this season.

Elijah Mitchell, a fantasy insurance policy for those who draft McCaffrey, is ranked No. 122. Although, the unranked Jordan Mason could be a sleeper pick.

The 49ers, at No. 167, have the second-best ranked defense and special teams on Berry's list, behind the Philadelphia Eagles.

Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy, still recovering from a torn UCL suffered in his throwing elbow during the NFC Championship Game in January, is ranked No. 177. Former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, now the starter for the Las Vegas Raiders, is unranked.