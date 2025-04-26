SANTA CLARA — The 49ers returned to the trenches by selecting defensive tackle Alfred Collins with their second pick of the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday night.

The Texas product spoke to local Bay Area media after being drafted and shared how excited he is to join the 49ers' defensive line, understanding the high standard set by those already in the building.

“They are taking a chance on me," Collins said. "Not going to be a mistake. I’m blessed.”

Collins said he can play at any position on the defensive line, but clearly with his size and stature, the 6-foot-5, 320-pound man will be utilized frequently on the interior of the line. The Longhorn's 34 5/8-inch arms helped the lineman rack up seven pass breakups in 2024.

Maybe Collins’ most important trait is his ability to stop the run. After a dismal 2024 NFL season, the 49ers' goal is to return to their 2019-style dominating ways in the trenches, and Collins and his 2025 draft classmate Mykel Williams are ready to help San Francisco do that.

“Great pad level, elite hands, elite play recognition to know a block is coming to you, and then just getting off your blocks,” Collins said of what is needed to stop the run. “Doing your job at a high level.”

Collins is aware of the expectations in the 49ers' locker room and is ready to use the veterans as resources.

“I’m ready to learn from those who have done it before me,” Collins said. ”I’m ready to come in and do whatever I can to win games and I’m going to be a good teammate to my teammates.”

Collins and Williams quickly will be indoctrinated into defensive line coach Kris Kocurek’s vocal ways. The long-time 49ers assistant can often be heard on the far side of the practice field when the defensive line is going through their warmup drills.

“I like him,” Collins said of Kocurek. “He’s a personable guy, intense, about his business and the bar is set high.”

