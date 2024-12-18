Ambry Thomas

Former 49ers cornerback Thomas claimed off waivers by Colts

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ambry Thomas has a new home.

One day after the 49ers waived the injured cornerback, he was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Thomas had been on injured reserve with the 49ers since fracturing his forearm during their preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 10.

The 49ers selected Thomas in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and he played in 42 regular-season games (11 starts) and five playoff contests (four starts).

San Francisco currently is deep at cornerback and likely wouldn't have been able to create a roster spot or playing time if Thomas had been healthy enough to play before the end of the season.

Now Thomas has a chance to make a good impression on the Colts and other NFL teams.

San Francisco 49ers

Maiocco Overreactions Dec 17

49ers overreactions: Should team target wide receiver in offseason?

49ers Injury Report 3 hours ago

Williams not practicing doesn't bode well for his return this season

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Ambry Thomas
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us