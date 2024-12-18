Former 49ers cornerback Thomas claimed off waivers by Colts

Ambry Thomas has a new home.

One day after the 49ers waived the injured cornerback, he was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts.

We have claimed CB Ambry Thomas off waivers (from San Francisco). — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 18, 2024

Thomas had been on injured reserve with the 49ers since fracturing his forearm during their preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 10.

The 49ers selected Thomas in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and he played in 42 regular-season games (11 starts) and five playoff contests (four starts).

San Francisco currently is deep at cornerback and likely wouldn't have been able to create a roster spot or playing time if Thomas had been healthy enough to play before the end of the season.

Now Thomas has a chance to make a good impression on the Colts and other NFL teams.

