Why Lions corner turned down 49ers contract to sign with Detroit

Veteran cornerback Amik Robertson's decision to sign with the Detroit Lions last offseason is paying off.

The 26 year old, prior to Detroit's prime-time matchup with the 49ers on Monday night at Levi's Stadium, revealed to the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett that he turned down a potentially more lucrative contract offer from San Francisco in free agency to sign with Detroit.

“Robertson, whose rooting interest in the Lions stemmed from his friendship with cornerback Kindle Vildor, told the Free Press this week the Lions reached out to him on the first day of free agency,” Birkett wrote. “When he and the team didn’t reach an immediate deal, he fielded other offers — including one potentially more lucrative from the 49ers. Robertson told his agent he wasn’t ready to sign with the 49ers that first night; he preferred to be in Detroit, and by the next morning, the two sides had agreed to a two-year, $9.25 million contract.”

Robertson’s choice has worked out so far this season, as the Lions are 13-2 heading into a critical "Monday Night Football" game against San Francisco. Detroit is in contention for the NFC's No.1 seed and needs a win to keep pace with the 14-2 Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North. If Detroit is unable to win the NFC North, it would drop to the No. 5 seed and have to go on the road for a first-round playoff game.

Beyond the seeding implications, the Lions seek revenge after losing to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game last season. The heartbreaking defeat saw 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy lead San Francisco back from a double-digit deficit to lead the team to the conference title.

Detroit is one of four NFL franchises that have never appeared in a Super Bowl. The franchise’s last league title came in 1957.

