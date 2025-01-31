Armstead reveals honest answer to who he's rooting for in Super Bowl

Arik Armstead revealed who he is rooting for in Super Bowl LIX.

The former 49ers defensive end was asked which team he was pulling for in the big game, which pits the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m definitely rooting for the Eagles,” Armstead said Thursday on 95.7 The Game’s "Steiny and Guru." “I think the majority of Niner fans, and [fans around] the country are rooting for the Eagles because that’s the lesser of two evils.”

Armstead has plenty of history facing both franchises in the postseason during his time in San Francisco.

The 49ers faced the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LVIII, losing both times in heartbreaking fashion. San Francisco lost to Philadelphia in the 2023 NFC Championship Game 31-7, a game in which quarterback Brock Purdy tore his UCL.

Like many sports fans around the country, Armstead hopes the Eagles can stop the Chiefs' dynastic run. Kansas City is looking to become the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

With five appearances in the last six seasons, the Chiefs now are drawing comparisons to the Golden State Warriors and their dominant run from 2015 to 2019, when they made five straight NBA Finals and won three.

Armstead likely will attend the Super Bowl in person since he's already be in New Orleans for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. He’ll have the chance to watch the Chiefs and Eagles face off on Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome.

