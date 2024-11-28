Charvarius Ward

Bills Mafia support Mooney Ward's charity after daughter's death

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Aside from the Xs and Os on a field or a court, sports can bring people together and create some beautiful moments.

That has been the case ahead of Sunday's Week 13 game between the Buffalo Bills and 49ers, when Bills Mafia got ahold of San Francisco cornerback Charvarius Ward's charity, which is dedicated to people with Down syndrome, and shared it on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Ward's 23-month-old daughter, Amani Joy, tragically passed away last month. Amani was born prematurely with Down syndrome and experienced heart issues since birth.

The post was reposted more than 500 times with nearly 2,000 likes and 130 comments.

The mission of Ward's "Change with Charvarius" charity reads as follows:

"Our organization is dedicated to empowering individuals with Down syndrome and their families through providing advocacy, education and research. We strive to foster inclusivity, understanding, and support, while members of this community realize their full potential and enjoy meaningful participation in society. We strive for a national reach in our efforts; we have an acute awareness and concerted effort to impact southeast Mississippi. We aim to develop strong strategic partnerships to carry out & ensure a lasting mission impact. Collectively, these partnerships will create a more informed and inclusive public which ultimately allows for a well-rounded lived experience despite their disability and/or socioeconomic status."

San Francisco 49ers

49ers Injury Report 22 hours ago

49ers' Fred Warner has been playing with fractured ankle since Week 4

Brock Purdy 23 hours ago

Purdy, Greenlaw limited in Wednesday's 49ers practice

After missing the last three games, Ward returned to the team and was a full participant in Wednesday's practice -- a good sign he could play in Buffalo.

During Thanksgiving week, Ward certainly is thankful for the support of Bills Mafia and fans around the league.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Class act by all.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Charvarius WardBuffalo Bills
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us