PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 49ers are scheduled to pay wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk a hefty sum on Tuesday that will virtually guarantee that he remains with the organization for at least another season.

General manager John Lynch, speaking Monday at the NFL Annual Meeting, told Bay Area reporters he has no second thoughts about awarding Aiyuk a four-year, $120 million contract extension last summer.

“There are no regrets,” Lynch said. “We love Brandon Aiyuk as a football player. We did when we drafted him. We’re excited to move forward with him.”

Aiyuk was on the trade market a year ago, and the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers showed considerable interest in acquiring him.

One source told NBC Sports Bay Area that the level of league-wide interest in Aiyuk has been muted this offseason.

As a result, the 49ers are fully expected to pay Aiyuk his scheduled $22.85 million option bonus on Tuesday, which would seemingly end any trade speculation.

The bigger question is when Aiyuk will be ready for the 2025 NFL season.

Aiyuk met last week with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the surgery to repair his torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Aiyuk also sustained a torn medial collateral ligament during the 49ers’ Oct. 20 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lynch declined to place a timetable on Aiyuk’s return, but he said all signs are pointing in a positive direction.

“But he did very well,” Lynch said. “We’re pleased with Brandon’s progress. He’s been working hard and got good reviews from Dr. ElAttrache. That was a key marker, as I mentioned it would be. He did well.”

Aiyuk is signed through the 2028 season. When healthy, his role with the 49ers could take on a greater role after San Francisco traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders this offseason.

“We’ve always been interested in Brandon being a part of the Niners,” Lynch said. “We made that decision when we signed him. It’s good to hear that he’s tracking well with his progress. He’s working really hard to do so. And I fully expect Brandon Aiyuk will be a part of us moving forward.”

Aiyuk, who turned 27 on March 17, earned his big contract after catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2023 season.

Aiyuk, who did not participate in training camp last summer while he held off on signing his new contract with the 49ers, caught 25 passes for 374 yards and no touchdowns in seven games last season before sustaining his season-ending injury.

