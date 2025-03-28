Why 49ers are unlikely to trade Aiyuk this offseason, per Schefter

Adam Schefter believes it’s unlikely the 49ers trade Brandon Aiyuk this offseason.

The ESPN NFL insider explained that the San Francisco receiver's complicated financial situation would make it difficult for the 49ers to move him.

“The fact of the matter is there is actually a deadline on a Brandon Aiyuk deal,” Schefer said Tuesday on his podcast (h/t OurSF49ers). “And that is Tuesday, April 1st, because that is the day that Brandon Aiyuk has a $22.85 million roster bonus that is due. So, if the 49ers don’t find a trade partner for Brandon Aiyuk by Tuesday of next week, it’s hard to imagine a scenario -- any scenario -- under which they would wind up trading him during the season when they’ve already paid him close to $23 million.”

Despite conflicting reports about teams reaching out, there hasn't been significant trade interest in #49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, according to Adam Schefter.



The combination of his contract and injury concerns has reportedly made teams hesitant.



The 49ers signed the 27-year-old to a massive four-year, $120 million contract extension last August, expecting him to be one of the top receivers in the league. However, a torn ACL and MCL in Week 7 of last season complicates things for any team interested in Aiyuk’s services.

In Schefter’s mind, the 49ers' best course of action would be to hold onto him for next season since other teams are unlikely to trade for someone still recovering from knee surgery.

“At that point in time, you hold onto him for the year,” Schefter explained. “[You] wait for him to get healthy, wait for him to come back and contribute this season on your roster and be the great wide receiver he can be when he’s healthy. Now, again, there has not been a whole lot of interest from teams because of the price and injury concerns.

“Nobody wants to take on the contract when you don't know when the guy is going to be healthy again this season. But from what I understand, Dr. Neal ElAttrache is pleased with his progress. He's coming along. I would think he's ready to play by mid-season, and there might be a team out there that is willing to basically not give up very much to get a great player who's coming off the injury.”

Since San Francisco traded Deebo Samuel during the offseason, Aiyuk now is the 49ers' de facto No. 1 wide receiver once he returns from injury.

Due to a rash of injuries and mediocre play, San Francisco’s offense struggled throughout much of the 2024 NFL season. With a thin receiving corps, getting Aiyuk healthy again would boost the offense.

Other NFL franchises will hold off on making a big push for Aiyuk until he can show that he has regained the explosiveness that made him one of the league's best receivers.

