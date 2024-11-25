Brock Purdy

How Purdy helped Allen from 49ers' sideline vs. Packers

By Will Simonds

NBC Universal, Inc.

Quarterback Brock Purdy couldn't play in the 49ers' 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday due to a shoulder injury.

But that didn't stop him from doing what he could on the sideline to help his temporary replacement -- San Francisco backup Brandon Allen.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

After the game, Allen praised Purdy's assistance as another set of eyes in between drives.

"[Purdy] was great," Allen told reporters. "He asked how I was seeing it, what he was seeing. Some of the rotation stuff they had going on and how he was seeing it. Ideas of where to get the ball. But he was really helpful on the sideline for me."

Though the 49ers' blowout loss doesn't inspire much confidence moving forward, Allen put together a solid performance for a backup quarterback given the circumstances. With left tackle Trent Williams inactive, Allen went 17 for 19 for 199 yards and a touchdown to tight end George Kittle.

Allen did throw an interception, though one could argue it wasn't really his fault because the throw deflected off the hands of receiver Deebo Samuel. Allen also fumbled once while being sacked in the second half.

Still -- especially given San Francisco's nine penalties for 77 yards -- it's hard to expect more from a backup quarterback making his first regular-season start in three years. And given Allen's comments, Purdy's advice could have played a significant role in that solid showing.

San Francisco 49ers

49ers 4 hours ago

Josh Jacobs runs for 3 TDs as Packers roll to 38-10 triumph over short-handed 49ers

Brock Purdy Nov 22

Purdy, Bosa out for 49ers vs. Packers; Allen in as QB1

In turn, that could give coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers more confidence going forward if they ever need Allen to substitute for Purdy again.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Brock PurdyBrandon Allen
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us