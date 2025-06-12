49ers minicamp roundup: Who participated, made best plays

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers closed out their mandatory minicamp on Wednesday with a light, on-field session that was very similar to the day prior.

On Tuesday, coach Kyle Shanahan gave an update on all of the team's injuries heading into the break.

Not participating in minicamp but should be ready for the start of training camp:

S Ji’Ayir Brown (ankle) - Had a procedure, but was seen on the field without any protection or support on his ankle while watching practice.

WR Ricky Pearsall (hamstring) - Seen running on the side field under the supervision of the team’s medical staff.

WR Jauan Jennings (calf) - Seen running on the side field under the supervision of the team’s medical staff.

DL Mykel Williams (hamstring) - Seen Tuesday doing individual drills under the supervision of the team’s medical staff.

DL Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) - “Wear and tear” on his knee but should be fine by training camp

DL Alfred Collins (calf) - Calf injury that occurred at his Pro Day. Team is “being smart” with him

S George Odum (knee) - Rehabbing from last season but should be ready for training camp

OL Andre Dillard (ankle) - Had a knee scope procedure but will be ready for training camp

Not participating in minicamp and questionable for the start of training camp due to ACL surgery recovery:

WR Brandon Aiyuk

S Malik Mustapha

QB Kurtis Rourke

LB Curtis Robinson - Also recovering from ACL surgery, but looked more up to speed than the other players rehabbing from the same injury.

As far as participation on the field during the two-day session, George Kittle, Fred Warner and Trent Williams all took part in individual work but sat out of team drills. Nick Bosa and Christian McCaffrey took sparing snaps when the 49ers were doing 11-on-11 work.

Lack of participation does not worry Shanahan, who emphasized how important the classroom work and conditioning before these on-field sessions are.

“You put all that work in and now we’ve got these two practices left, and now it’s one, really,” Shanahan said Tuesday. “I almost want to cancel the whole week. But there’s 20 guys out there who still really need this week, and then there’s 60 guys who they’re just trying to get through this and let’s not get them injured.

“That’s kind of our biggest goal with everything. Everyone’s put in the work. There’s some younger guys who still need more reps, but it’s knowing what you’ve done.”

The overall mood of minicamp was lively and energetic, even for the veterans. On one carry by McCaffrey, the running back burst through the line with Bosa in pursuit. Even once the play was called dead, the pass rusher caught up to the ball carrier and made several jabs at the football in an attempt to force a fumble. The interaction ended with both players laughing as they walked back to the huddle.

Best plays of camp:

Tuesday:

Rookie receiver Jordan Watkins seemed to be in quick lock step with quarterback Brock Purdy while catching multiple passes, including one in the red zone that was ruled a touchdown.

Jordan Elliott took advantage of Bosa pursuing Purdy, tipping a pass that the quarterback attempted to throw back across his body as he escaped to the left. The lineman almost came down with the ball for an interception.

New cornerback Tre Brown and new safety Jason Pinnock, along with linebacker Dee Winters, all recorded interceptions of Purdy.

Wednesday:

Jacob Cowing caught a pass from Mac Jones in stride and kept going down the field for what would have been a nice gain.

Jaylen Mahoney picked off pass from Jones that was intended for Watkins. The safety jumped the route, got in front of the receiver and came down with the ball.

After the practice session, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh spoke to the local Bay Area media and shared his opinions of the rookie class.

“It’s been good.” Saleh said. “I’ve always said half of what a rookie does in his first season is he’s just playing. Doesn’t know what the heck’s going on. He is just using all his athleticism. But there’s been a couple of guys, not to name names, who have stood out from an assignment standpoint. They’re always going to make mistakes. You just don’t want to see them make the same mistake twice.”

The 49ers have 40 days away from team headquarters to rest, condition and study before the 2025 NFL season officially begins with training camp at the end of July.

