York states Purdy's 49ers extension ‘shouldn't be that hard to do'

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 49ers organization's decision last season to load up for a Super Bowl has brought about an equal and opposite reaction this offseason.

CEO Jed York half-jokingly placed blame on his uncle, former 49ers owner and Hall of Famer Eddie DeBartolo, for his free-spending ways that played a role in the NFL instituting a salary cap three decades ago.

NBC Sports Bay Area asked York on Monday at the NFL Annual Meeting how much of a role he played in the 49ers’ cutbacks in cash spending through this portion of the offseason.

“I think my uncle played more of a measure by instituting the salary cap from his spending,” York said. “It’s just a math thing, right?”

The 49ers spent approximately $85 million over the NFL’s salary cap last year in an effort to get over the hump to win a Super Bowl.

San Francisco fell far below expectations during an injury-ravaged season that saw the 49ers finish in last place in the NFC West with a 6-11 record.

The 49ers’ 2025 salary cap situation consists of more than $80 million tied up in players who are no longer with the team, led by Deebo Samuel, Arik Armstead, Charvarius Ward and Leonard Floyd.

The team’s decision to slash spending comes at a time when the 49ers expect to sign quarterback Brock Purdy to a contract extension that could pay him anywhere from $50 million to $60 million per season.

York expressed confidence that a long-term contract for Purdy will be reached in a timely fashion this offseason.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“I feel good,” he said. “When he’s ready, we’ll sit down and finish it. It shouldn’t be that hard to do.”

But part of the cost of signing a quarterback to a market deal is that moves have to be made elsewhere on the roster to allow the pieces to fit.

“When you make that change, you have to make sacrifices somewhere,” York said. “It’s a decision that we made collectively, and we’re hoping we make somebody the highest-paid player in the history of our franchise, and it’s a decision we made probably in the middle of the season.”

Purdy played on a contract that averaged less than $1 million per season over the first three years of his contract. He entered the NFL in 2022 as the final pick in the draft.

York said the 49ers and Purdy’s representation are engaged in “good discussions.” Purdy’s new deal will undoubtedly make him the highest-paid player in franchise history.

“When you find somebody who is a top-10 quarterback that can help you continually win football games, you have to make that decision,” York said. “And if you do that, it just comes with consequences.”

York emphasized he believes Purdy is within the top third of quarterbacks in the NFL with how he has performed in his first three seasons with coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

“I think he is,” York said. “I think he’s great, and especially when you combine him with Kyle and you combine him with what we have. He’s a heck of a quarterback and we want him to be here for a long, long time.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast