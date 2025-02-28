How potential Purdy contract impacts 49ers' backup QB spending

INDIANAPOLIS — With a starting quarterback playing at the lowest salary of anyone in the 2022 NFL Draft class, the 49ers had the luxury in 2023 of spending a little more for a backup.

Now, quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers are working toward a multi-year contract extension. And that will unquestionably have an impact on how much the 49ers will budget for their backup spot.

Lynch was asked whether spending more on the starter will limit the contract value for the backups.

“I think it impacts our entire team,” 49ers general manager John Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“But you best have been planning for that, and we have been. But, yes, the answer is yes. But we have a plan for that, and we’ll make it happen.”

Purdy was coming back from elbow surgery in 2023 when the 49ers signed Sam Darnold to a one-year, $4.5 million contract. After one season with the 49ers, Darnold moved into a starting role with the Minnesota Vikings. He is likely to sign a big-money contract this offseason.

Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen, the 49ers' backups a year ago, are both scheduled to be unrestricted free agents.

Former Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai has a contract for 2025 after spending his rookie season on the 49ers' practice squad.

In addition to Dobbs and Allen, the list of potential free agents available in the 2025 offseason includes former 49ers quarterbacks C.J. Beathard, Nick Mullens and Trey Lance.

Lance, whom the 49ers selected at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and was traded to the Dallas Cowboys before his third season, is one of three first-round picks from that year who is scheduled for free agency. Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Mac Jones also are available.

Among the other veteran quarterbacks scheduled for free agency are Joe Flacco, Jacoby Brissett, Drew Lock, Marcus Mariota and Jarrett Stidham.

The 49ers figure to be judicious with their spending at the backup position with Purdy due for a huge increase in pay this offseason.

Lynch said the sides have started working toward a new contract.

“They’re going to have their presentation, we’re going to have our presentation, and then you start the process,” Lynch said of negotiations with Purdy.

“We’ve been very clear, first and foremost, that we really like the idea of Brock Purdy being here as long as we are and beyond because this organization is bigger than us.”

