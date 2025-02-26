49ers' Lynch shares encouraging update on Purdy contract extension

INDIANAPOLIS — The biggest task for John Lynch and the 49ers while at the NFL Scouting Combine doesn’t have to do with the actual event at all.

More important than evaluating prospects available in this year’s NFL draft, is getting the ball rolling on quarterback Brock Purdy’s impending mega-contract extension. San Francisco's president of football operations/general manager shared an update on the most recent episode of "49ers Talk".

“I think we've been very clear, first and foremost, that we really like the idea of Brock Purdy being here as long as we are, and beyond,” Lynch said. “This organization is bigger than us, so that's an organizational decision. When you're talking about that position, that's everyone in the organization weighing in—the decision makers, and that's where we're at.”

Both parties have a desire to get a deal done efficiently, and without acrimony or any possibility of a hold out/in that the team has experienced in the past. Lynch confirmed that Purdy’s agent is in Indianapolis to attend the event, but as of Wednesday, the two sides have yet to meet face to face.

In three NFL seasons, Purdy has appeared in 40 games — 36 as a starter, since being selected as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. His 23-13 record as the 49ers' quarterback is even more impressive considering the fact that as a rookie, Purdy led his team to the NFC Championship Game before suffering an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing arm.

In his second season with the 49ers, Purdy helped lead the team to a 12-4 regular-season record and an appearance in Super Bowl LVIII, while earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

“I know there’s motivation on both sides,” Lynch said. “I can't guarantee something's going to happen, that we get something done, but we have we have some time. I know people want things like that like right now, but we're not there.”

Lynch, who historically keep details regarding contract negotiations to a minimum, did share that the process is in its ‘infancy.” The general manager told local media, during a closed session, that Purdy has been a regular sight at the facility in Santa Clara since the 2024 season came to an end.

“You go to work and you have discussions,” Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area. “Namely with Brock and his representatives on how we can how we can come to some form of an agreement. They're going to have their presentation, we're going to have our presentation, and then you start the process that recently started.”

Lynch does not believe that another team’s quarterback signing a deal to “reset” the market would be a necessity to get a deal with Purdy done. Rather, it will just take some time for both parties to reach an agreement, as expected.

“I think we are already having good discussions,” Lynch told local reporters. “They’ve got their thoughts, and we’ve got our thoughts. We’ve just got to make it a reality. He’s played really well, we know that. We have every intention of making him our guy, and it’s just coming to an agreement.

“The great news with the CBA, and all that is he’s going to be with us but there’s no guarantees but we’re going to endeavor to get it done.”

