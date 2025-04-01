Will Purdy hold out amid 49ers contract talks? Shanahan hopes not

The 49ers continue negotiations with Brock Purdy's representation as both sides hope to soon agree on a contract extension for the young star quarterback.

But how long will it actually take?

If negotiations linger into the start of San Francisco's offseason program, are Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers prepared to potentially deal with yet another contract holdout from a star player?

"I hope not," Shanahan said Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla. "I know Brock doesn't want to do that. We don't want to do that. I mean, no one wants to do that. But these are negotiations that go on between agents and our organization, and it's over a lot of money and stuff.

"Those aren't just things that you just knock out right away. But I believe that we will. I hope that we do, and hopefully, it won't come in any football stuff."

San Francisco has been the star of offseason drama over the past few years, dealing with big-name players such as Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa holding out while their contracts got finalized.

And as recently as last offseason, both wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams held out all of training camp as they awaited their new respective contracts, which they got just before the 2024 season started. Their delayed arrival to the team undoubtedly affected their play to begin the season, too, something the 49ers hope to avoid with Purdy in 2025.

After the 2024 season ended, Purdy specifically stated he wanted a drama-free negotiation that would be done before mandatory mini-camp, and 49ers general manager John Lynch is optimistic they can grant that wish.

While speaking to reporters at the NFL Annual Meetings on Monday, Lynch said he remains hopeful the team will be able to finalize a contract extension for Purdy before the offseason program begins.

“I think I understand why Brock wants that, and we’d like that, very much so. We just got to find that right place for both sides and I would love nothing more than for that to be the case.

“I believe Brock wants to be with us, we want Brock to be with us and so when that’s the case, these things typically get done,” Lynch said. “Does it happen this offseason? I don’t know. Hopefully, it happens real soon this offseason. I think that’s the extent of getting into those things, but like I said there’s motivation on both sides and that’s always a good thing.”

Team CEO Jed York seconded Lynch's comments the following day, stating that an extension "shouldn't be that hard to do," adding he feels good about where negotiations stand with the quarterback.

