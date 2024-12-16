Why Purdy can demand top-dollar contract extension from 49ers

Brock Purdy’s 2024 statistics don't match his 2023 campaign, but a top-dollar contract extension remains eminent as the 49ers quarterback still is measuring up to the NFL's highest-paid play-callers.

There is no argument that through 13 games this season, Purdy hasn't replicated his record-setting sophomore year, when he led the NFL with 9.6 yards per attempt, 13.9 yards per catch, and a 113.0 quarterback rating, among other categories.

Still, during his three-year NFL career, the 49ers captain arguably has played better than many of his higher-paid counterparts.

Purdy has a 65.0 percent completion rating this season, which ranks him 17th in the league over quarterbacks like Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (64.7), Pittsburgh Steelers' Russell Wilson (64.7), Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert (63.9) and Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love (63.7).

Aside from Wilson, who signed a $1.2 million contract with the Steelers, Prescott, Herbert and Love have significantly higher salaries than Purdy.

Purdy also ranks 12th in yards per game (244.2), 13th in total passing yards (3,174), 15th in rating (94.3) and ninth in QBR (65.3) this season.

One of Purdy’s most impressive statistics is his 4-2 record in the NFL playoffs. One of the two losses occurred when he sustained a serious elbow injury on the sixth offensive play of the 2022 NFC Championship Game.

Purdy has a better career playoff record than seven of the nine quarterbacks making an average salary of $50 million or more annually (per Spotrac).

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott -- $60M average yearly salary, 2-5 playoff record

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love -- $55M average yearly salary, 1-1 playoff record

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence -- $55M average yearly salary, 1-1 playoff record

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa -- $53.1M average yearly salary, 0-1 playoff record

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert -- $52.5M average yearly salary, 0-1 playoff record

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson -- $52M average yearly salary, 2-4 playoff record

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts -- $51M average yearly salary, 2-3 playoff record

Of the $50 million club, only Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (5-2) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (4-4) have as many or more playoff wins as Purdy. Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes (15-3) has a $45 million average salary while Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (5-5) earns $43 million per season.

Not only does Purdy’s representation have his postseason success rate on their side, but they also can cite the 49ers' history with now-Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

After only six games (five starts) in 2017, Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a five-year, $137.5M extension to make him the face of the franchise and the highest-paid quarterback at the time of signing.

Negotiations between the 49ers and Purdy’s representation can begin as soon as their season ends, which looks like it will be after the Jan. 4 or Jan. 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Purdy likely won't have a chance to boost his playoff record this year, but that shouldn't affect negotiations.

Purdy's looming contract extension must be the top priority for the 2025 offseason as general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan can not afford a repeat of holdouts/hold-ins that hampered the start of San Francisco's 2024 season.

