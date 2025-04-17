Nacua believes new Purdy contract could end 49ers' title hopes

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua believes the 49ers should be cautious about offering star quarterback Brock Purdy an expensive contract extension.

Here’s what Los Angeles’ top wideout had to say about San Francisco’s signal-caller on Wednesday on the “Games with Names” podcast hosted by former New England Patriots wide receiver and Bay Area native Julian Edelman.

“I don’t think so,” Nacua told Edelman about Purdy being worthy of a $50 million-plus contract, before adding that he believes the 49ers quarterback also isn’t worth a contract in the high-$40 million range. “I think (mid-$40 million) range. I think so.”

“He seems like a smart guy. They have a chance to still be in their window. And I think if he goes for ($50 million-plus), then the window closes.”

The Faithful might find Nacua’s tone questionable.

However, Nacua’s take undisputedly is reasonable, but not necessarily because of Purdy’s talent. Paying any player $50 million-plus annually naturally is risky and puts obvious financial restraints on teams.

Purdy, though, is worthy of consideration for top-dollar deals. Over three seasons – and just two as a full-time starter – the 25-year-old has completed 722 of 1069 passes for 9,518 yards and 64 touchdowns; numbers like that don’t just grow on trees, nor do they appear from the arms of "Mr. Irrelevant" draft selections.

Nacua and Los Angeles had San Francisco’s number during the 2024 NFL season. But Purdy’s 49ers only are a season removed from a narrow Super Bowl LVIII loss and could look a lot different after the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

So it’s probably best for Nacua to focus on his Rams and their finances, especially when considering Los Angeles let fan-favorite wideout Cooper Kupp go because of their monetary limitations.

