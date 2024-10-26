Garrett believes Purdy, Prescott experiencing parallel seasons

After very successful 2023 campaigns, both 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott are seeing similar struggles through the first part of the 2024 NFL season.

Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett believes the signal-callers are dealing with very parallel situations. The former backup quarterback and NBC Football Night in America contributor has kept a close eye on both players and believes there are a few things each team can fix to increase their offensive productivity.

“Well, first off, I love the guy,” Garrett told NBC Sports Bay Area of Purdy. "He is a fantastic player, and I actually think he's grown tremendously over the last couple of years and this year as well. But it doesn't feel like they're playing with that same kind of rhythm that they've had on offense.

“It seems to me some of the injuries have impacted them. Obviously, Christian McCaffrey being out, some of the receiver injuries and the burden shifts more to him, and it seems like they're dropping back a little bit more. They don't have that to run the ball play action, keep everybody off balance.”

Garrett complimented backup running back Jordan Mason’s play, but he believes McCaffrey just being on the field changes the dynamics of the 49ers' offense. Purdy doesn’t need to be an on-field Superman, but without some of his key playmakers on the field, the quarterback clearly has had to adjust.

Garrett sees similar limitations on the Cowboys' offense.

“It's really the same story,” Garrett said. “The Cowboys haven't slowed people down on defense, so [Prescott's] playing from behind a lot. They haven't run the ball very well. They are the last-ranked rushing team in the NFL. And so you get into this deal where you feel like you have to do it all yourself on every play.

“That's not the way you want to play quarterback. And he's played at such a high level and when he hasn't, it probably has to do with the burden that he's feeling.”

Through seven games, Purdy has completed 138 of 216 passes for 1,841 yards and nine touchdowns with seven interceptions. Purdy's 63.9-percent completion rate is far below his 69.4 completion rate in 2023.

Prescott has completed 142 of 224 passes for 1,602 yards and eight touchdowns with six interceptions and a 63.4-percent completion rate through six games this year after a 69.5-percent completion rate last season.

Garrett believes Purdy has all of the tools to turn the season around for the 49ers, and one of those is coach Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system.

“I think playing within the system, first and foremost,” Garrett said. “So, if you trust it, you trust the play and the people around you and just make your decisions accordingly. But sometimes when you get behind in a game, and you need to bring the team back, your competitive instincts kick in; that's what makes you a great player as you compete.

“You want to do whatever you can do to help the team win, and sometimes that can impact your decision making, so when he gets back to being himself and the environment's good around him, he plays as well as any quarterback in this league.”

Purdy will be without Jauan Jennings, who is dealing with a hip injury, on Sunday, but both Deebo Samuel (wrist/illness) and George Kittle (foot) are expected to play against the Cowboys. One more week of Ricky Pearsall at practice also could help the rookie wide receiver's involvement on the field.

Kickoff is at 5:20 p.m. PT on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

