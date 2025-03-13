Brock Purdy

49ers QB Purdy, Puni earn huge performance-based payouts

By Matt Maiocco

NBC Universal, Inc.

Quarterback Brock Purdy got paid.

No, he did not receive his big payday from the 49ers, but he got a nice chunk of change, nonetheless.

The NFL on Wednesday announced the league’s top 25 performance-based pay distributions for the 2024 season, and Purdy ranked No. 16 on the list.

Purdy was awarded an additional $857,842 through the NFL’s performance-based pay formula.

Purdy, who is set to enter the third year of his original contract as the last overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, is in line for a lucrative multi-year extension this offseason.

Purdy earned $985,000 in salary last season and is scheduled for a base salary of $5.346 million this season. Nine quarterbacks around the NFL earn at least $50 million annually.

The performance-based pay program is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates all players based upon their playing time and salary levels, according to the NFL. Players will receive more than $452 million in performance-based pay for the 2024 season, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Rookie right guard Dominick Puni, who started all 17 games after being a third-round draft pick, led the 49ers and ranked 11th in the NFL with performance-based pay of $898,036.

Puni made the rookie minimum of $795,000 last season. He was chosen to the Pro Football Writers’ All-Rookie team.

Five players around the league made more than $1 million in performance-based pay: New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood, Indianapolis cornerback Jaylon Jones, Carolina cornerback Michael Jackson, Baltimore tackle Daniel Faalele and Chicago tackle Matt Pryor.

