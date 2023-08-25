How Purdy's two drives unfolded in 49ers' final preseason test

Brock Purdy’s two offensive drives weren’t perfect, but they were enough for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to sit most of his starters for the rest of the night.

The second-year quarterback was joined on the field by all of his star teammates besides left tackle Trent Williams and running back Christian McCaffrey. Purdy finished the night completing 5 of 9 pass attempts for 73 yards, capping it with five-yard touchdown run.

Brock runs in it ‼️



pic.twitter.com/bFVXAMfBZL — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 26, 2023

After 19 offensive plays that included passes to fullback Kyle Juszczyk, running back Jordan Mason and wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, the head coach had seen enough.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Purdy looked as good as he has since taking over the offense in Week 13 of the 2022 regular season. The Iowa State product appeared to be making quick and appropriate decisions, including a few passes thrown away when necessary.

The 23-year old was showing no effects of the ulnar collateral ligament injury that knocked him out of the NFC Championship Game just seven months ago.

Mason was the primary ball carrier for Purdy during the two drives that both should have ended with points on the board. The sophomore running back, however, put the ball on the ground before he could cross the goal line at the end of the opening 10-play, 74-yard drive.

Purdy’s second drive of the night was a nine-play, 63-yard drive that included five runs by Mason, who appeared to be trying to make up for his turnover.

Outside of the running back's blunder, the offense seemed to be clicking on all cylinders, and Purdy showed why the 49ers' front office has put its trust in the young quarterback.

The real work begins this week as the team prepares for its Week 1 regular-season opener in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast