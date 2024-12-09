Purdy relishes Faithful's support during 49ers' win over Bears

If you ever wonder about the impact a fan can have from the stands, look no further than the rousing ovation the 49ers Faithful gave quarterback Brock Purdy in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears.



During a second-half injury scare in San Francisco's 38-13 victory, the home crowd at Levi's Stadium passionatelt chanted Purdy's name while the 24-year-old quarterback was being tended too after taking contact to the head and neck area from Bears edge rusher Darrell Taylor.

"Yeah, I could hear [them], Purdy told reporters.

Did that fire Purdy up, or was the notoriously laser-focused quarterback simply focused on the task at hand?

"A little bit of both. Obviously, I'm trying to go out and do my job and execute for our team, our organization, our fans and everybody," Purdy said. "Just hearing them, sort of having my back like that, it was pretty cool man. I love playing for this organization, for our fanbase. Every time I step out on that field at [Levi's Stadium], I'm thankful for it. Love playing for our fanbase."

Purdy was fantastic in the 49ers' win over Chicago, completing 80 percent of his pass attempts while throwing for 325 yards, two touchdowns and recording a 145.4 passer rating.

Since taking over as San Francisco's starting quarterback just over two years ago, Purdy has become an iconic figure in a franchise known for its legendary signal-callers.

While Purdy and the 49ers arent enjoying the same success they found during the 2023 season, the 24-year-old still is having a respectable year in his third NFL campaign.

Purdy currently rankes sixth among all NFL quarterbacks in QBR (68.7) and fourth in yards per attempt (8.4) despite being without a handful of key offensive weapons for the majority of the season.

It remains to be seen what Purdy's future will look like as he's primed to receive a new deal entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

However, one thing remains clear. Purdy is adored by the 49ers' fanbase, and the admiration certainly is mutual.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast