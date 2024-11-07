49ers QB Purdy shares mindset shift from first NFL start vs. Bucs

SANTA CLARA — A lot has changed since that late-season game in 2022, when 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy made his first NFL start.

One thing on Sunday that likely will be similar for Purdy and the 49ers is the return of one of the team’s top playmakers. Running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to take the field for the first time of the 2024 NFL season.

The 49ers opened the practice window this week for McCaffrey, who missed the first eight games of the season due to bilateral Achilles tendinitis. He is likely to get activated and see significant action Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“They have to account for him, for sure, and that opens up other guys in the passing game,” Purdy said on Thursday. “More than anything, we have really good playmakers across the board, and we’re going to try to get the ball into all of our guys’ hands at the right time and in the right situation.

“So it’s always nice to know that I can go through my reads and come right back down to Christian.”

Purdy’s first NFL start came on Dec. 11, 2022, against the Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium. He began the season as the 49ers' No. 3 quarterback.

Season-ending injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo opened the door for Purdy, and he took full advantage of the opportunity.

Purdy’s mindset has shifted since he took the field for the first time as a starter against an opponent that featured an aggressive defense and the most successful quarterback in league history.

“Two years ago, it was more that I got to prove to my teammates and everybody that I can step in and do the role really well as a quarterback for this team and compete in that regard,” Purdy said.

“Now, it’s like, all right, we’re going into Year 3, and we all know what I’ve been able to do and what I can do for this team.”

Purdy was an immediate success in his first start. He completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 35-7 victory over Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady and many other players from that team are gone. But the challenge of facing a Todd Bowles defense remains.

Purdy said he is no longer trying to prove he belongs. Now, he is focused on doing all that’s necessary for the 49ers to go on another second-half run.

“We’re 4-4 coming off the bye and it’s, ‘How can I continue to elevate my game and play at the standard that we need to be successful right now?’” He said. “That’s the mindset. It’s a little different.”

