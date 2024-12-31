Brock Purdy

49ers QB Purdy has elbow contusion, will miss Week 18 vs. Cardinals

By Taylor Wirth

Brock Purdy's 2024 NFL season is over.

After injuring his right elbow late in the 49ers' 40-34 loss to the Detroit Lions on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on a Tuesday conference call that Purdy suffered an elbow contusion with nerve inflammation and will miss the Week 18 game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Shanahan did not commit to a starting quarterback for the regular-season finale in place of Purdy, but backup Josh Dobbs did close out Monday's loss to Detroit after Purdy exited the game with 1:45 remaining in the fourth quarter and could get the start in Week 18.

Dobbs completed 3 of 4 pass attempts for 35 yards through the air before rushing for a seven-yard touchdown with 0:43 remaining in regulation.

Purdy finished the season completing 300 of 455 pass attempts (65.9 percent) for 3,864 yards with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions through the air while recording 66 carries for 323 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Having avoided a serious injury, the 25-year-old quarterback now will head into a pivotal offseason where he could receive a hefty pay day in the form of a lucrative contract extension.

