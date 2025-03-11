Cowboys star Parsons takes frank jab at 49ers amid free-agent losses

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons just couldn't help himself after the 49ers made a flurry of cost-cutting moves this NFL offseason.

With Brock Purdy primed for a large pay raise, San Francisco has had to be much more cautious with how it approaches other players' contracts, including making the difficult decisions to cut a handful of starters or let them walk.

This is the reality for many teams on the brink of giving their quarterback a massive payday, but when it comes specifically to the 49ers, it's music to the ears of an NFC rival such as Parsons.

"No more rookie QB lol welcome to reality," Parsons wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday morning.

No more rookie qb lol welcome to reality! https://t.co/zy4gwoL6MK — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 11, 2025

With Purdy playing on his modest rookie contract over the past three years, with an average annual salary of $934,252 after being selected with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers were able to obtain and keep key guys together in hopes of winning a Super Bowl.

But the clock expired, and the past few days are further proof that it is the end of an era for San Francisco after parting ways with players such as Dre Greenlaw, Kyle Juszczyk and Deebo Samuel.

49ers free agency

Coming

TE Luke Farrell (Jax)



Going

Kyle Juszczyk (release)

Dre Greenlaw (Den)

Charvarius Ward (Ind)

Aaron Banks (GB)

Talanoa Hufanga (Den)

Jaylon Moore (KC)

Josh Dobbs (NE)

Elijah Mitchell (KC)

Deebo Samuel (trade; Wash)

Javon Hargrave (release; Min) — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 11, 2025

The 49ers will look very different moving forward, but it's no excuse for their 2025 season and beyond. And for Parsons' sake, he'll have no excuses to make either should San Francisco continue its recent dominance over his Dallas squad in the future.

