Purdy describes mindset that fueled 49ers' offensive resurgence

Brock Purdy and the 49ers' offense looked like their old selves in their 38-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

The blowout win snapped San Francisco's three-game losing streak and kept its very, very slim NFL playoff hopes alive -- and Purdy credits it all to a warlike attitude.

“Yeah, I think we just all executed, did our job and kept it simple," Purdy told reporters after the win. "I don't think guys were overthinking anything. Whatever it was called, we trusted in [49ers coach] Kyle [Shanahan] and we just executed. And I think it was just more of our mindset. We were aggressive, I think everybody across the board. Once we scored, defense got a stop, we go back up, put some points up on the board, they got a turnover, we scored, that's team football.

"And I think it just all starts with our mindset. Something that we've all been talking about a lot more around here, but today we just went out there, we executed and we played aggressive more than anything."

Purdy completed 20 of his 25 pass attempts for 325 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions against the Bears, notching the sixth game of his NFL career with a passer rating of 140 or higher. His 145.4 mark Sunday passed Ed Brown and Frank Filchock for the most in NFL history in a player’s first three seasons (h/t the San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch).

But it wasn't just Purdy who showed out against Chicago. Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo stepped up in his first NFL start, rushing for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in the win. Guerendo also caught two passes for 50 yards.

Tight end George Kittle hauled in six receptions for 151 yards Sunday and became the third tight end in NFL history to record at least five games of 150 or more receiving yards (h/t ESPN's Nick Wagoner). Wide receiver Jauan Jennings also scored twice and caught seven passes from Purdy for 90 yards.

All in all, Sunday resembled the 49ers' offense of old -- when they were considered perennial contenders, and didn't own last place in the NFC West like they do this season.

"It's just sort of how the game went," Purdy told reporters when asked if Sunday felt like 2023's offense. "I think Kyle did a good job dialing up some plays and for us to just go out there and just play. Guys, we just trusted each other. Just when I threw the ball to J.J. or George, like it, there's a sense of trust that we all have and where they need to be. And I think last year going back and watching a couple games it’s like that.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"There's a lot of times where I go through a progression and I lay a ball and expect a guy to be there and they're there. It's just getting those reps and those trusts to continue to grow together. I know it's late in the season, but it's never too late to continue to work on those things and grow. And I thought today we just did that."

The 49ers, with a 6-7 record, will have to do something special if they want to return to the postseason this year.

But on Sunday, a glimpse of what has made them so formidable in the past was on full display.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast