49ers QB Purdy attending team's voluntary workout; Kittle absent

The start of the 49ers' offseason program might have provided some insight into the current state of contract extension negotiations with two star players.

Quarterback Brock Purdy is in attendance for San Francisco's voluntary offseason workouts Tuesday in Santa Clara, while tight end George Kittle is absent, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

49ers QB Brock Purdy, who has been discussing a new deal with San Francisco, is in attendance today for the start of the team’s off-season workout program. Some thought Purdy might have stayed away without a new deal, but that’s not the route Purdy chose. pic.twitter.com/uKiEJISTw0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 22, 2025

49ers Pro Bowl TE George Kittle, who has been in discussions about a new deal, is not in at San Francisco’s voluntary off-season workout program that starts today. pic.twitter.com/ncWAKR0Q6K — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 22, 2025

Purdy and the 49ers currently are negotiating a long-term extension that could pay the fourth-year quarterback more than $50-plus million annually, and his attendance Tuesday could be a sign that things are progressing toward a deal.

Kittle, meanwhile, also is negotiating an extension with the team, and his absence might be a sign that an agreement is not imminent.

However, it's not uncommon for veteran players, including Kittle, to skip voluntary workouts, so Purdy and his tight end's attendance/absence should be taken with a grain of salt.

