Brock Purdy

49ers QB Purdy attending team's voluntary workout; Kittle absent

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The start of the 49ers' offseason program might have provided some insight into the current state of contract extension negotiations with two star players.

Quarterback Brock Purdy is in attendance for San Francisco's voluntary offseason workouts Tuesday in Santa Clara, while tight end George Kittle is absent, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Purdy and the 49ers currently are negotiating a long-term extension that could pay the fourth-year quarterback more than $50-plus million annually, and his attendance Tuesday could be a sign that things are progressing toward a deal.

Kittle, meanwhile, also is negotiating an extension with the team, and his absence might be a sign that an agreement is not imminent.

However, it's not uncommon for veteran players, including Kittle, to skip voluntary workouts, so Purdy and his tight end's attendance/absence should be taken with a grain of salt.

San Francisco 49ers

nfl draft Apr 18

Why 49ers trading back during 2025 NFL Draft wouldn't surprise Daniel Jeremiah

Davante Adams 40 mins ago

Adams ‘entertained' 49ers' ‘wholesale' NFL free-agency pitch

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Brock Purdy
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us