49ers QB Purdy passes Mahomes for rare NFL passing crown

The 2024 NFL season has been one to forget for the 49ers, but quarterback Brock Purdy still managed to make history despite an up-and-down year under center.

San Francisco's 40-34 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday was a microcosm of just that, as Purdy started out red hot but then fizzled with two second-half interceptions.

Still, his three passing touchdowns and 116.0 passer rating gave him the most games with two or more passing touchdowns and a passer rating of at least 115.0 in a quarterback's first three seasons in NFL history with 15, passing Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes, who recorded 14 such games.

After review, this play is confirmed a TD! Purdy ➡️ Pearsall for the score.



Here's the list's top five, per the 49ers game notes:

| Rank | Player | Games

| 1. | QB Brock Purdy, SF | 15

| 2t | QB Patrick Mahomes, KC | 14

| | QB Russell Wilson, Sea. | 14

| 4. | QB Justin Herbert, LAC | 13

| 5t.| Four Players | 11

Purdy set a new career high with 377 passing yards against the Lions, completing 27 of 35 passes with a 10.8-yard average. The performance also pushed Purdy up the ranks in 49ers franchise history, passing former San Francisco quarterbacks like Alex Smith and Jeff Garcia on a couple of exclusive lists.

| MOST GAMES WITH 350-PLUS PASSING YARDS, FRANCHISE HISTORY

| Rank | Player | Games

| 1. | QB Joe Montana | 16

| 2. | QB Steve Young | 10

| 3. | QB Brock Purdy | 4

| 4. | QB Jeff Garcia | 3

| 5t. | QB Jimmy Garoppolo | 2

| | QB Colin Kaepernick | 2

| MOST GAMES WITH 3-PLUS PASSING TDs, FRANCHISE HISTORY

| Rank | Player | Games

| 1. | QB Joe Montana | 38

| 2. | QB Steve Young | 36

| 3. | QB Jeff Garcia | 14

| 4. | QB Brock Purdy | 9

| 5t. | QB John Brodie | 8

| | QB Alex Smith | 8

In another appropriate metaphor for how the 49ers' season has gone, Purdy left his historic performance in the fourth quarter after injuring his right elbow on a sack. It would be the last snap of his third NFL season, as 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Tuesday that Purdy will not play in San Francisco's regular-season finale as he deals with an elbow contusion in his throwing arm.

Purdy is eligible to sign a lucrative contract extension with the 49ers this offseason, and it remains to be seen how the team's failure to meet expectations in 2024 will impact the process. But it's clear Purdy has succeeded in San Francisco -- and done well enough to make NFL history.

