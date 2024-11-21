Packers' LaFleur, McKinney heap praise onto ‘deceptive' Purdy

As the Green Bay Packers prepare to host the 49ers, limiting Brock Purdy obviously is front of mind.

The Cheeseheads are familiar with Purdy, who led a late comeback to lift San Francisco over Green Bay in the 2023 NFL Divisional Round.

So, it's no surprise that the Packers had nothing but praise for the 49ers quarterback in the buildup to Sunday's rematch.

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur was asked Wednesday about what he has seen in Purdy's development throughout his NFL career.

"I think he's a damn good quarterback," LaFleur told reporters. "You don't put up the kind of numbers that they're able to put up offensively without a quarterback that can go out there and do it.

"I think the one thing that makes him so special -- just studying him over the last couple years -- I think he's got a great feel in the pocket of when to escape or when to hang in there, because if the rush is a non-factor, he's going to hang in the pocket until he can't. I think he does a great job of buying time, and he's deceptive in terms of his ability to get out of the pocket and beat you with his legs as well. So I've been really impressed with him, his ability to throw on time, and he looks like a really decisive quarterback."

Packers safety Xavier McKinney also shared what he has seen on Purdy's film.

"He's a guy that can improvise on his feet. He's smart. He makes great checks," McKinney noted during his media availability Wednesday. "He usually keeps the ball inside; a lot of his throws are on the inside part of the field. But he's a really good quarterback. I think he's got guys around him that make him even better, and obviously, I think he's had a great scheme around him, too. So it's a lot of different factors, but he's a good quarterback."

Especially after his performance in the playoffs last season, Green Bay clearly respects Purdy. But the bigger question is whether or not the Packers can shut down a 49ers offense in desperate need of a win.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast