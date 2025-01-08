Ricky Pearsall

49ers teammates Purdy, Pearsall planning offseason throwing sessions

By Andy Lindquist

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ricky Pearsall expects to see a lot of fellow Arizona native Brock Purdy this offseason.

The rookie wideout explained the kind of person Purdy is and the impact he makes on the team.

“He’s just a guy that people are going to gravitate towards,” Pearsall said. “He’s just a good dude, well-rounded and well-spoken.

“We’ve already contacted each other about offseason stuff. We’ve talked about [getting together during the offseason]. And I know he’s going to come back [to Santa Clara] and I plan to as well, so we’ll definitely get a lot of throwing sessions in.”

Despite injury issues and being shot in the chest during an attempted armed robbery, Pearsall showed plenty of promise in his first NFL season with San Francisco. Given the staggering number of injuries to key offensive players, Purdy and the rest of the offense struggled mightily.

Pearsall and Purdy must develop better chemistry to reverse their fortunes next season. By learning each other’s tendencies, they can sync up on receiving routes more efficiently.

Given that Purdy is due for a big pay bump, it’s likely San Francisco’s offense will look a bit different next season, making it vital for Pearsall can continue improving in his second year in the league.

